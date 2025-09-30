The General Store - Episode #12
The General Store – Episode 12
Wednesday September 24, 2025
2:00 PM EDT
Set 1
It's A Beautiful Day – Don & Dewy – Debut – 1969
Jesse Colin Young – Ridgetop – Song For Julie – 1973
Steve Stills – Johnny's Garden – Manassas – 1972
Taj Mahal – Goin Up To The Country, Paint My Mailbox Blue – The Natchl Blues – 1968
Paul Whiteman Orchestra – From Monday On – The Bix Biderbecke Legend – 1927
Set 2
John Fogarty – I Saw It On TV – Centerfield – 1985
James Maddock – Dumbed Down – Sunrise On Ave C – 2009
Mark Knopfler – Devil Baby – The Ragpicker's Dream – 2002
Cheryl Wheeler – TV – Mrs. Pinocci's Guitar – 1995
Set 3
James Ingram – 100 Ways – Forever More – 1999
The Pretenders – Brass In Pocket – Isle Of View – 1995
Steve Winwood – Valerie – Arc Of A Diver – 1980
Shawn Colvin – If These Walls Could Speak (Jimmy Webb) – Cover Girl – 1994
Sarah Jarosz – Days Can Turn Around – Polaroid Lovers - 2024
