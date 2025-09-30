Playlist – WSDL 90.7FM – Ocean City Maryland

The General Store – Episode 12

Wednesday September 24, 2025

2:00 PM EDT

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

It's A Beautiful Day – Don & Dewy – Debut – 1969

Jesse Colin Young – Ridgetop – Song For Julie – 1973

Steve Stills – Johnny's Garden – Manassas – 1972

Taj Mahal – Goin Up To The Country, Paint My Mailbox Blue – The Natchl Blues – 1968

Paul Whiteman Orchestra – From Monday On – The Bix Biderbecke Legend – 1927

Set 2

John Fogarty – I Saw It On TV – Centerfield – 1985

James Maddock – Dumbed Down – Sunrise On Ave C – 2009

Mark Knopfler – Devil Baby – The Ragpicker's Dream – 2002

Cheryl Wheeler – TV – Mrs. Pinocci's Guitar – 1995

Set 3

James Ingram – 100 Ways – Forever More – 1999

The Pretenders – Brass In Pocket – Isle Of View – 1995

Steve Winwood – Valerie – Arc Of A Diver – 1980

Shawn Colvin – If These Walls Could Speak (Jimmy Webb) – Cover Girl – 1994

Sarah Jarosz – Days Can Turn Around – Polaroid Lovers - 2024

