Playlist – WSDL 90.7FM – Ocean City Maryland

The General Store – Episode 11

Wednesday August 6, 2025

2:00 PM EDT

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

Dave Koz – Don't Look Back – Off The Beaten Path – 1996

Crys Matthews – Exactly Where You Are – Changemakers – 2021

The Weepies – Painting By Chagall – Say I Am You – 2006

Rickie Lee Jones – Satellites – Flying Cowboys – 1989

The Moody Blues – Voices In The Sky – In Search Of The Lost Chord – 1968

James Taylor – Whenever You're Ready – October Road – 2002

Set 2

Bruce Hornsby – End Of The Innocence (Live) – Greatest Radio Hits – 2003

Grahm Nash – Military Madness (Live) – Grahm Nash Live – 2022

Shawn Colvin – Arcadian Driftwood (Robbie Robertson) – Uncovered – 2015

John Fogarty – Deja Vu – Deja Vu All Over Again – 2004

Set 3

Big Little Lions – Only A Friend Like You – Happy Accident – 2022

Jefferson Airplane – My Best Friend – Surrealistic Pillow – 1967

Eddie Brickell & The New Bohemians – Love Like We Do – Shooting Rubber Bands At The Stars - 1988