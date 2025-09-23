CONTACT US

The General Store

The General Store - Episode #11

Published September 23, 2025 at 12:07 PM EDT
Playlist – WSDL 90.7FM – Ocean City Maryland
The General Store – Episode 11
Wednesday August 6, 2025
2:00 PM EDT

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1
Dave Koz – Don't Look Back – Off The Beaten Path – 1996
Crys Matthews – Exactly Where You Are – Changemakers – 2021
The Weepies – Painting By Chagall – Say I Am You – 2006
Rickie Lee Jones – Satellites – Flying Cowboys – 1989
The Moody Blues – Voices In The Sky – In Search Of The Lost Chord – 1968
James Taylor – Whenever You're Ready – October Road – 2002

Set 2
Bruce Hornsby – End Of The Innocence (Live) – Greatest Radio Hits – 2003
Grahm Nash – Military Madness (Live) – Grahm Nash Live – 2022
Shawn Colvin – Arcadian Driftwood (Robbie Robertson) – Uncovered – 2015
John Fogarty – Deja Vu – Deja Vu All Over Again – 2004

Set 3
Big Little Lions – Only A Friend Like You – Happy Accident – 2022
Jefferson Airplane – My Best Friend – Surrealistic Pillow – 1967
Eddie Brickell & The New Bohemians – Love Like We Do – Shooting Rubber Bands At The             Stars - 1988

The General Store