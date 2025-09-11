Playlist – WSDL 90.7FM – Ocean City Maryland

The General Store – Episode 10

Wednesday September 10, 2025

2:00 PM EDT

Set 1

Ernest Troost – Switchblade Heart – Live At McCabe's – 2011

Tom Rush – Black Magic Gun (Wayne Berry) – Ladies Love Outlaws – 1974

Steve Earle – The Devil's Right Hand – Copperhead Road – 1988

John Stewart – Irresistible Targets – Bullets In The Hourglass – 2005

Set 2

Jimmy Nail – Big River – Big River – 1995

Dire Straits – Romeo And Juliet – Making Movies – 1980

The Black Feathers – Moonlight – Where We Are – 2023

John Martyn – Over The Hill – Solid Air – 1973

Stacy Earle – Good Bye – Dancing With Them That Brung Me – 2000

Set 3

Patty Griffin – Rain – 1000 Kisses – 2002

John Smith – Appalachian Rain – Traveler – 2002

The Bell Hollows – Different Kind Of Rain – Miller's Creek – 2016

The Honeycutters – Getting Good At Waiting – When Bitter Met Sweet - 2011