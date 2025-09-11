The General Store - Episode #10
Playlist – WSDL 90.7FM – Ocean City Maryland
The General Store – Episode 10
Wednesday September 10, 2025
2:00 PM EDT
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
Ernest Troost – Switchblade Heart – Live At McCabe's – 2011
Tom Rush – Black Magic Gun (Wayne Berry) – Ladies Love Outlaws – 1974
Steve Earle – The Devil's Right Hand – Copperhead Road – 1988
John Stewart – Irresistible Targets – Bullets In The Hourglass – 2005
Set 2
Jimmy Nail – Big River – Big River – 1995
Dire Straits – Romeo And Juliet – Making Movies – 1980
The Black Feathers – Moonlight – Where We Are – 2023
John Martyn – Over The Hill – Solid Air – 1973
Stacy Earle – Good Bye – Dancing With Them That Brung Me – 2000
Set 3
Patty Griffin – Rain – 1000 Kisses – 2002
John Smith – Appalachian Rain – Traveler – 2002
The Bell Hollows – Different Kind Of Rain – Miller's Creek – 2016
The Honeycutters – Getting Good At Waiting – When Bitter Met Sweet - 2011