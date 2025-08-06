The General Store - Episode #4
PLAYLIST Radio General Store
Episode 4
Wednesday July 30, 2025, 2pm Eastern Time
(Artist-Song-CD-Year)
Set 1
The Doobie Brothers - Traveling Man – Debut - 1971
Tom Jans - Gotta Move - Eyes Of An Only Child - 1975
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Boxcar Of Sky – Woodland - 2024
Sarah Jarosz - Maggie - World On The Ground - 2020
Set 2
The Roches - The Road To Fairfax County (David Masengil) - Keep On Doing - 1982
John Stewart - Lady And The Outlaw - Cannons In The Rain - 1973
Willis Alan Ramsay - Ballad Of Spider John - Willis Alan Ramsey - 1972
John Gorka - Edgar The Party Man - Between 5 and 7 - 1996
Set 3
Kim Richey - Let It Roll - Bittersweet - 1997
Red Bird - Hold On (Tom Waits) - Red Bird - 2005
Clive Gregson & Christine Collister - All The Time In The World - Home and Away - 1987
Byran Ferry - Simple Twist Of Fate (Dylan) - Dylanesque - 2007
John Prine - Your Flag Decal - Debut - 1971