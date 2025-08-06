The General Store - Episode #4

PLAYLIST Radio General Store

Episode 4

Wednesday July 30, 2025, 2pm Eastern Time

(Artist-Song-CD-Year)

Set 1

The Doobie Brothers - Traveling Man – Debut - 1971

Tom Jans - Gotta Move - Eyes Of An Only Child - 1975

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Empty Boxcar Of Sky – Woodland - 2024

Sarah Jarosz - Maggie - World On The Ground - 2020

Set 2

The Roches - The Road To Fairfax County (David Masengil) - Keep On Doing - 1982

John Stewart - Lady And The Outlaw - Cannons In The Rain - 1973

Willis Alan Ramsay - Ballad Of Spider John - Willis Alan Ramsey - 1972

John Gorka - Edgar The Party Man - Between 5 and 7 - 1996

Set 3

Kim Richey - Let It Roll - Bittersweet - 1997

Red Bird - Hold On (Tom Waits) - Red Bird - 2005

Clive Gregson & Christine Collister - All The Time In The World - Home and Away - 1987

Byran Ferry - Simple Twist Of Fate (Dylan) - Dylanesque - 2007

John Prine - Your Flag Decal - Debut - 1971