The General Store - Episode #3
PLAYLIST – Radio General Store
Wednesday July 23, 2025 2pm Eastern Time
Episode 3
(Artist – Song – CD - Year)
Set 1
The Moody Blues - Never Comes The Day/Lazy Day - On The Threshold of a Dream - 1969
Sarah Jarosz - When The Lights Go Out - Polaroid Lovers - 2024
Bruce Cockburn - Someone I Used To Love - Dart To The Heart - 1994
Set 2
Bob Dylan - Thunder On The Mountain - Modern Times - 2006
Jackson Browne - Love Minus Zero - Chimes Of Freedom - 2012
Eliza Gilkyson - Think About You - Paradise Hotel - 2005
Susan Werner - Egg Money - Hayseed - 2013
Set 3
Dire Straits - Telegraph Road - Love Over Gold - 2000
Mary Chapin Carpenter - Stones In The Road (Live) - Party Doll and Other Favorites - 1999
John Prine - Caravan Of Fools - The Tree Of Forgiveness - 2018
Suzanne Vega - Horizon - Tales From The Queen Of Pentacles - 2014