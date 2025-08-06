The General Store - Episode #3

PLAYLIST – Radio General Store

Wednesday July 23, 2025 2pm Eastern Time

Episode 3

(Artist – Song – CD - Year)

Set 1

The Moody Blues - Never Comes The Day/Lazy Day - On The Threshold of a Dream - 1969

Sarah Jarosz - When The Lights Go Out - Polaroid Lovers - 2024

Bruce Cockburn - Someone I Used To Love - Dart To The Heart - 1994

Set 2

Bob Dylan - Thunder On The Mountain - Modern Times - 2006

Jackson Browne - Love Minus Zero - Chimes Of Freedom - 2012

Eliza Gilkyson - Think About You - Paradise Hotel - 2005

Susan Werner - Egg Money - Hayseed - 2013

Set 3

Dire Straits - Telegraph Road - Love Over Gold - 2000

Mary Chapin Carpenter - Stones In The Road (Live) - Party Doll and Other Favorites - 1999

John Prine - Caravan Of Fools - The Tree Of Forgiveness - 2018

Suzanne Vega - Horizon - Tales From The Queen Of Pentacles - 2014