The General Store - Episode #2
PLAYLIST – Radio General Store
Wednesday July 16, 2025 2pm-3pm
(Artist – Song – CD - Year)
Set 1
Dar Williams - Echoes – My Better Self - 2005
Tracy Chapman - Dreaming On A World – Matters Of The Heart - 1992
Gordon Lightfoot - Heaven Help The Devil – Shadows - 1982
Keb' Mo' - Put A Woman In Charge – Oklahoma - 2019
Scott Cook - Fellas Get Out The Way – Further Down The Line - 2007
Shawn Colvin - Climb On A Back That's Strong – Fat City - 1992
Set 2
Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio - Singin' – Singin - 2017
The Honey Dew Drops - Let Me Sing – Sliver Lining - 2012
Red Tail Ring - Fall Away Blues – Fall Away - 2016
Stacy Earle - Makes Me Happy – Dancing With Them That Brung Me - 2000
Set 3
Paul Brady - Nobody Knows – Trick Or Treat - 1991
Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem – Roses – Big Ole Life - 2007
Sarah Jarosz - Mezcal and Lime – Polaroid Lovers - 2024