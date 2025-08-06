The General Store - Episode #2

PLAYLIST – Radio General Store

Wednesday July 16, 2025 2pm-3pm

(Artist – Song – CD - Year)

Set 1

Dar Williams - Echoes – My Better Self - 2005

Tracy Chapman - Dreaming On A World – Matters Of The Heart - 1992

Gordon Lightfoot - Heaven Help The Devil – Shadows - 1982

Keb' Mo' - Put A Woman In Charge – Oklahoma - 2019

Scott Cook - Fellas Get Out The Way – Further Down The Line - 2007

Shawn Colvin - Climb On A Back That's Strong – Fat City - 1992

Set 2

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio - Singin' – Singin - 2017

The Honey Dew Drops - Let Me Sing – Sliver Lining - 2012

Red Tail Ring - Fall Away Blues – Fall Away - 2016

Stacy Earle - Makes Me Happy – Dancing With Them That Brung Me - 2000

Set 3

Paul Brady - Nobody Knows – Trick Or Treat - 1991

Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem – Roses – Big Ole Life - 2007

Sarah Jarosz - Mezcal and Lime – Polaroid Lovers - 2024