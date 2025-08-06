The General Store - Episode #1
Playlist – Radio General Store
Wednesday, July 9, 2025, 2pm Eastern Time
(Artist – Song – CD - Year)
Set 1
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band - Mr. Bojangles – Uncle Charly & His Dog Teddy - 1970
Bill Bojangles Robinson - The New Lowdown – Stars Of The Apollo - 1932
Peter Mayer - The Dancing Song – Bountiful - 1997
Bryan Ferry - Don't Stop The Dance – Boys And Girls - 1985
Chris Rosser - Red Harvest Moon – Archaeology - 1997
Jerry Jeff Walker - LA Freeway – Jerry Jeff Walker – 1972
Susan Werner - Back To The Land – Hayseed - 2013
Shawn Colvin – Someday – Cover Girl - 1994
Tanya Savory - Big Town – Town To Town - 1999
The Black Feathers - All For You – Soaked To The Bone - 2016
Sarah Jarosz - Take The High Road – Polaroid Lovers - 2024
Keb' Mo' - Let Your Light Shine – Keep It Simple - 2004
Jimmy Buffett - Bubbles Up – Equal Strain On All Parts - 2023