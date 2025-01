Mondays at 3:00 PM on WSDL 90.7 FM

The Atomic Hour is America's Museum of Midcentury Music, featuring weekly wanderings throughout the groovy gamut of pop and rock from the 1950s and 1960s, not to mention Midcentury Leftovers from the 1970s, Rock 'N Roll Revivalists of the 1980s-1990s and Brand New Oldies from the 21st Century. This show is hosted by the mysterious Mister 1960, the Midcentury Millennial, and produced at the studios of 91.5 KIOS FM Omaha.