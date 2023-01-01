© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Sound Ideas
Thursday evenings at 10 on WESM 91.3 FM

Sound Ideas explores the artistry of jazz, blues, and the spoken word. Hosted by Clay Ryder, each episode explores a different theme or genre of the jazz idiom through recorded performances pulled from more than eighty years of recorded art. The music is the focus. It is complemented by a few minutes of intelligent commentary to set the context and make the music understandable and personal for both the jazz aficionado and those who listen on the jazz periphery.

