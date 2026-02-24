Off the Charts, Episode 28

This week's episode (aired 02-24-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Sammy Brue | Lonely Mornings | The Journals | Bloodshot Records

2 | David Nyro | Ghosted | Rubicon | Independent

3 | Kevin Morby | Javelin | Little Wide Open | Dead Oceans

4 | Jake Minch | Changed things | George | Mercury Records

5 | Melissa Etheridge | Bein alive | Bein' Alive (Single) | Sun Label Group

6 | Boy Golden | Suffer | Best of Our Possible Lives | Six Shooter Records

7 | Owen Temple | Up north | Up North (Single) | El Paisano Records

8 | The Krickets | Right in front of me | Right In Front Of Me | Single Lock Records

9 | The Montvales | Carolina | Path of Totality | Free Dirt Records

10 | Endearments | Real deal | An Always Open Door | Trash Casual

11 | Sarah Kinsley | Lonely touch | Lonely Touch | Verve Forecast Records

12 | Flora Hibberd | Lucky you | Swirl | 22Twenty

13 | Alex Sampson | Not Even Gone | Not Even Gone (Single) | Warner Records

14 | Twenty One Pilots | Drag path | Breach | Fueled By Ramen / Atlantic Records