Off the Charts, Episode 26
This week's episode (aired 02-17-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1 | AVTT/PTTN | Received | AVTT/PTTN | Ramseur Records / Ipecac Recordings
2 | Fantastic Cat | Donnie Takes The Bus | Cat Out of Hell | Missing Piece Records
3 | Flatland Cavalry | Never Comin' Back | Never Comin' Back (Single) | Lost Highway
4 | Paul Cauthen | Texas Swagger | Black on Black | Velvet Rose Records
5 | Neko Case | Rusty Mountain | N/A (Single) | ANTI-
6 | Garrett Boys (feat. Steve Earle) | Back Home | Back Home (EP) | Pond Ridge Records
7 | Sons of the East | It's Alright | Sons | Sons of the East Music
8 | Brit Taylor | Warning You Whiskey | Land Of The Forgotten | RidgeTone Records / Thirty Tigers
9 | Jon Batiste | Big Money | Big Money (Single) | Verve / Interscope
10 | Langhorne Slim | Rock n Roll | The Dreamin' Kind | Dualtone Records
11 | Freddie McClendon | Drinkin' Crimes | Drinkin' Crimes (Single) | Independent
12 | Dove Ellis | Heaven has no wings | Blizzard | Black Butter Records
13 | Hatchie | Only one laughing | N/A (Single) | Secretly Canadian
14 | Mitski | Where’s my Phone | N/A (Single) | Dead Oceans
15 | Arlo Parks | 2sided | Ambiguous Desire | Transgressive Records
16 | DRAMA | Miss my chance | Platonic Romance | Drama Music
17 | Cavetown | NPC | Running with Scissors | Futures Music Group