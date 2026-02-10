Off the Charts, Episode 26
This week's episode (aired 02-10-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1 | Mumford & Sons (with Hozier) | Rubber Band Man | Single | GOTR/Columbia/Glassnote
2 | Brandi Carlile | Human | The Firewatcher's Daughter | Low Country Sound/Elektra
3 | Old Crow Medicine Show | Love A Little Bigger | Jubilee | ATO Records
4 | Remi Wolf | Michael | Big Ideas | Island Records
5 | Garrett T. Capps & Steve Earle | Back Hoe | People Are Beautiful | Space Case Records
6 | Andy Shauf | A Friend Like You | Norm | ANTI-
7 | Jack Johnson | I Got You | From Here to Now to You | Brushfire Records
8 | Courtney Marie Andrews | Keeper | Single | Fat Possum Records
9 | Jenny On Holiday | Every Ounce of Me | Single | Independent
10 | Cavetown | Rainbow Gal | Little Vice (EP) | Sire Records
11 | The Sha La Das | Some Kind of Magic | Love in the Wind | Dunham / Daptone Records
12 | Tom Paxton | Ran Away With the Circus | Redemption Road | Pax Records
13 | Mavis Staples | Godspeed | Carry Me Home | ANTI-
14 | Olivia Dean | Man It's Like A Dream | Messy | EMI
15 | Lake Street Dive | Hypotheticals | Obviously | Fantasy Records