Off the Charts, Episode 26

This week's episode (aired 02-10-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Mumford & Sons (with Hozier) | Rubber Band Man | Single | GOTR/Columbia/Glassnote

2 | Brandi Carlile | Human | The Firewatcher's Daughter | Low Country Sound/Elektra

3 | Old Crow Medicine Show | Love A Little Bigger | Jubilee | ATO Records

4 | Remi Wolf | Michael | Big Ideas | Island Records

5 | Garrett T. Capps & Steve Earle | Back Hoe | People Are Beautiful | Space Case Records

6 | Andy Shauf | A Friend Like You | Norm | ANTI-

7 | Jack Johnson | I Got You | From Here to Now to You | Brushfire Records

8 | Courtney Marie Andrews | Keeper | Single | Fat Possum Records

9 | Jenny On Holiday | Every Ounce of Me | Single | Independent

10 | Cavetown | Rainbow Gal | Little Vice (EP) | Sire Records

11 | The Sha La Das | Some Kind of Magic | Love in the Wind | Dunham / Daptone Records

12 | Tom Paxton | Ran Away With the Circus | Redemption Road | Pax Records

13 | Mavis Staples | Godspeed | Carry Me Home | ANTI-

14 | Olivia Dean | Man It's Like A Dream | Messy | EMI

15 | Lake Street Dive | Hypotheticals | Obviously | Fantasy Records