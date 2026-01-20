Off the Charts, Episode 24
This week's episode (aired 1-20-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1| Turnpike Troubadours | Just Like Old Times | A Cat in the Rain | Bossier City Records
2|Kathleen Edwards | When the Truth Comes Out | Total Freedom | Dualtone Records
3| Sons of the East | It’s Alright | Sons of the East | Independent
4| Cowboy Dreams feat. Cat Clyde | Boy Golden | Cowboy Dreams | Independent
5| Emily Scott Robinson | Dirtbag Saloon | American Siren | Oh Boy Records
6| Nikki Bloom | Simple Side of Me | Champagne | S-Curve Records
7| John Hollier & The Reverie | If She’s Lonely | Sweet William | Independent
8| Lucas Nelson | Pretty Much | Sticks and Stones | 6Ace Records
9| Melody’s Echo Chamber | In the Stars | Bon Voyage | Domino Recording Co.
10| Mavis Staples | Beautiful Strangers | Carry Me Home | Anti-
11| Portugal. The Man | Tanana | Chris Black Changed My Life | Atlantic Records
12|Wednesday | Elderberry Wine | Rat Saw God | Dead Oceans
13| Sword II | Sentry | Spirit World Tour | Independent
14| Wet Leg | CPR | Wet Leg | Domino Recording Co.
15| Courtney Barnett | Stay in Your Lane | Tell Me How You Really Feel | Milk! Records
16| Ratboys | Anywhere | The Window | Topshelf Records