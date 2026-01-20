Off the Charts, Episode 24

This week's episode (aired 1-20-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1| Turnpike Troubadours | Just Like Old Times | A Cat in the Rain | Bossier City Records

2|Kathleen Edwards | When the Truth Comes Out | Total Freedom | Dualtone Records

3| Sons of the East | It’s Alright | Sons of the East | Independent

4| Cowboy Dreams feat. Cat Clyde | Boy Golden | Cowboy Dreams | Independent

5| Emily Scott Robinson | Dirtbag Saloon | American Siren | Oh Boy Records

6| Nikki Bloom | Simple Side of Me | Champagne | S-Curve Records

7| John Hollier & The Reverie | If She’s Lonely | Sweet William | Independent

8| Lucas Nelson | Pretty Much | Sticks and Stones | 6Ace Records

9| Melody’s Echo Chamber | In the Stars | Bon Voyage | Domino Recording Co.

10| Mavis Staples | Beautiful Strangers | Carry Me Home | Anti-

11| Portugal. The Man | Tanana | Chris Black Changed My Life | Atlantic Records

12|Wednesday | Elderberry Wine | Rat Saw God | Dead Oceans

13| Sword II | Sentry | Spirit World Tour | Independent

14| Wet Leg | CPR | Wet Leg | Domino Recording Co.

15| Courtney Barnett | Stay in Your Lane | Tell Me How You Really Feel | Milk! Records

16| Ratboys | Anywhere | The Window | Topshelf Records