Off the Charts, Episode 23

This week's episode (aired 1-13-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1| St. Paul and the Broken Bones | Fall Moon | Angels in Science Fiction | ATO Records

2| Brisco | Saving Grace | Saving Grace | Independent

3| Langhorne Slim | Rock and Roll | Strawberry Mansion | Dualtone Records

4| Courtney Marie Andrews | Keeper | Valentine | Fat Possum Records

5|Clover County | Paradise Road | Sunrise for the Lonely | Independent

6| John Hollier & The Reverie | If She’s Lonely | Sweet William | Independent

7| Paul Cauthen | Ain’t No Crime | Country Coming Down | Lightning Rod Records

8| Jeff Tweedy | Enough | Warm | dBpm Records

9| Animal Collective | Love on the Big Screen | Isn’t It Now? | Domino Recording Co.

10| Hachiku | Only One Laughing | The Joys of Being Pure at Heart | Marathon Artists

11| Melody’s Echo Chamber | Into the Shadows | Emotional Eternal | Domino Recording Co.

12| Rosalía | Reliquia | Motomami | Columbia Records

13| Wednesday | Townies | Bleeds | Dead Oceans

14| The Last Dinner Party | Count the Ways | Prelude to Ecstasy | Island Records

15| What’s Your Name | It’s Okay | It’s Okay | Independent

16| The Greeting Committee | Pop Money Hits | Dandelion | Harvest Record