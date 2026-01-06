Off the Charts, Episode 22

This week's episode (aired 1-06-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Mumford & Sons (with Hozier) | Rubber Band Man | Single | GOTR/Columbia/Glassnote

2 | Kashus Culpepper | Believe | Single | Big Loud Records

3 | Marfa | Daisy | Daisy (Single) | Ascend Music / Big Machine Label Group

4 | Clover County | VA Slim | VA Slim (Single) | N/A (Self-Released/Independent)

5 | Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors (feat. Ellie Holcomb) | Never Gonna Let You Go | Strangers No More | Magnolia Music / Tone Tree Music

6 | Marcus King | Heartlands | Mood Swings | American Recordings / Columbia

7 | Tyler Childers | Bitin' List | Snipe Hunter | Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

8 | The Belair Lip Bombs | Hey You | Single | Dot Dash / Remote Control

9 | Snocaps | Brand New City | Snocaps | Anti-

10 | The Last Dinner Party | This Is the Killer Speaking | From the Pyre | Island Records

11 | Whitney | Dandelions | Spark | Secretly Canadian

12 | Wednesday | Elderberry Wine | Single | Dead Oceans

13 | Hatchie | Only One Laughing | Single | Ivy League Records

14 | Kraak & Smaak (feat. Costa G) | Nothing Is Forever | Single | Jalapeno Records

15 | Good Flying Birds | Down On Me | Single | Self-Released