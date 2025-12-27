Off the Charts, Episode 21

This week's episode (aired 12-23-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Caamp | Mistakes | Copper Changes Color | Mom + Pop Music

2 | Marfa | Daisy | Daisy | Ascend Music / Big Machine

3 | Maggie Rose & Grace Potter | Poison In My Well | N/A (Single) | One Riot Records

4 | The Wood Brothers | Witness | Puff of Smoke | Honey Jar Records

5 | Tyler Childers | Bitin' List | Snipe Hunter | Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

6 | Presley Haile | Mountain Daughter | N/A (Single) | Columbia Records

7 | Karin Ann | i was never yours | N/A (Single) | Karin Ann

8 | Daisy the Great | Lemon Seeds | The Rubber Teeth Talk | S-Curve Records

9 | Royel Otis | who’s your boyfriend | Hickey | Ourness / Capitol Records

10 | snuggle | Woman Lake | Woman Lake | Escho

11 | The Beths | No Joy | Straight Line Was A Lie | ANTI-

12 | Wet Leg | catch these fists | N/A (Single) | Domino Recording Co.

13 | Wednesday | Elderberry Wine | N/A (Single) | Dead Oceans

14 | Say She She | Cut & Rewind | Cut & Rewind | Drink Sum WTR

15 | The Last Dinner Party | This Is the Killer Speaking | From the Pyre | Island Records

16 | daybloom | Consistent | Consistent (Single)| N/A

