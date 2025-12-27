Off the Charts, Episode 21
This week's episode (aired 12-23-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1 | Caamp | Mistakes | Copper Changes Color | Mom + Pop Music
2 | Marfa | Daisy | Daisy | Ascend Music / Big Machine
3 | Maggie Rose & Grace Potter | Poison In My Well | N/A (Single) | One Riot Records
4 | The Wood Brothers | Witness | Puff of Smoke | Honey Jar Records
5 | Tyler Childers | Bitin' List | Snipe Hunter | Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
6 | Presley Haile | Mountain Daughter | N/A (Single) | Columbia Records
7 | Karin Ann | i was never yours | N/A (Single) | Karin Ann
8 | Daisy the Great | Lemon Seeds | The Rubber Teeth Talk | S-Curve Records
9 | Royel Otis | who’s your boyfriend | Hickey | Ourness / Capitol Records
10 | snuggle | Woman Lake | Woman Lake | Escho
11 | The Beths | No Joy | Straight Line Was A Lie | ANTI-
12 | Wet Leg | catch these fists | N/A (Single) | Domino Recording Co.
13 | Wednesday | Elderberry Wine | N/A (Single) | Dead Oceans
14 | Say She She | Cut & Rewind | Cut & Rewind | Drink Sum WTR
15 | The Last Dinner Party | This Is the Killer Speaking | From the Pyre | Island Records
16 | daybloom | Consistent | Consistent (Single)| N/A