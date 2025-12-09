Off the Charts, Episode 19

This week's episode (aired 12-09-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1 | Marfa | Daisy | Daisy (Single) | Ascend Music / Big Machine Label Group

2 | Karin Ann | I Was Never Yours | I Was Never Yours (Single) | 3AM/Island Records

3 | Caroline Spence | Effortless | Effortless (Single) | Rounder Records

4 | Presley Haile | Mountain Daughter | Mountain Daughter (Single) | N/A (Self-Released/Independent)

5 | Clover County | VA Slim | VA Slim (Single) | N/A (Self-Released/Independent)

6 | Troye Sivan | YOUTH | Blue Neighbourhood | EMI Australia / Capitol

7 | Dayglow | Close to You | Harmony House | AWAL

8 | Gracie Abrams | Close to You | This Is What It Feels Like (Deluxe) | Interscope

9 | Say She She | Disco Life | Silver | Karma Chief / Colemine

10 | Wednesday | Townies | Rat Saw God | Dead Oceans

11 | Mavis Staples | Human Mind | Sad and Beautiful World | Anti-

12 | Geese | Cobra | 3D Country | Partisan

13 | Snocaps | Heathcliff | Snocaps | Anti-

14 | Role Model | Sally, When the Wine Runs Out | Kansas Anymore| Interscope

15 | Lizzy McAlpine | All Falls Down | Older | RCA

16 | The Runarounds | Downtown | Downtown (Single) | N/A (Self-Released/Independent)