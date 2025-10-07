CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Homegrown Shows
Off the Charts

Off the Charts, Episode 11

By Jenny O'Connor
Published October 7, 2025 at 12:44 PM EDT

This week's episode (aired 9-30-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1. Mistakes | Caamp | Copper Changes Color | By and By

2. Born Runnin' Outta Time | Lukas Nelson | American Romance | 6 Ace

3. Daisy | Marfa | Daisy | Ascend Music

4. Division | West Texas Exiles, Kelly Willis | Division | Floating Mesa

5. I Can See the Devil | S.G. Goodman | Planting by the Signs | Slough Water

6. Let the Love Die | Cole Chaney | Let the Love Die | Ridgeline

7. who's your boyfriend | Royal Otis | hickey | Ourness

8. Phantom | Mac DeMarco | Guitar | Mac's Record Label

9. Double Infinity | Big Thief | Double Infinity | 4AD

10. Uneasy | Pile | Sunshine and Balance Beams | Sooper

11. Can't Stop | Red Hot Chili Peppers | By the Way | Warner

12. A Matter of Trust | Billy Joel | The Bridge | Columbia

13. Your Apartment | Wallows | Model | Atlantic

14. Take Me Out | Franz Ferdinand | Franz Ferdinand | Domino

15. Oh! Darling | The Beatles | Abbey Road | Apple

16. Wild Horses | Rolling Stones | Hot Rocks | Rolling Stones

17. Catch Me If You Can | Ketch Secor | Story The Crow Told Me | Equal Housing Opportunity

Off the Charts
Jenny O'Connor
Jenny O'Connor is DPM's intrepid Arts and Culture Reporter.
See stories by Jenny O'Connor