Off the Charts, Episode 11

This week's episode (aired 9-30-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1. Mistakes | Caamp | Copper Changes Color | By and By

2. Born Runnin' Outta Time | Lukas Nelson | American Romance | 6 Ace

3. Daisy | Marfa | Daisy | Ascend Music

4. Division | West Texas Exiles, Kelly Willis | Division | Floating Mesa

5. I Can See the Devil | S.G. Goodman | Planting by the Signs | Slough Water

6. Let the Love Die | Cole Chaney | Let the Love Die | Ridgeline

7. who's your boyfriend | Royal Otis | hickey | Ourness

8. Phantom | Mac DeMarco | Guitar | Mac's Record Label

9. Double Infinity | Big Thief | Double Infinity | 4AD

10. Uneasy | Pile | Sunshine and Balance Beams | Sooper

11. Can't Stop | Red Hot Chili Peppers | By the Way | Warner

12. A Matter of Trust | Billy Joel | The Bridge | Columbia

13. Your Apartment | Wallows | Model | Atlantic

14. Take Me Out | Franz Ferdinand | Franz Ferdinand | Domino

15. Oh! Darling | The Beatles | Abbey Road | Apple

16. Wild Horses | Rolling Stones | Hot Rocks | Rolling Stones

17. Catch Me If You Can | Ketch Secor | Story The Crow Told Me | Equal Housing Opportunity