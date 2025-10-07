Off the Charts, Episode 11
This week's episode (aired 9-30-25) of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1. Mistakes | Caamp | Copper Changes Color | By and By
2. Born Runnin' Outta Time | Lukas Nelson | American Romance | 6 Ace
3. Daisy | Marfa | Daisy | Ascend Music
4. Division | West Texas Exiles, Kelly Willis | Division | Floating Mesa
5. I Can See the Devil | S.G. Goodman | Planting by the Signs | Slough Water
6. Let the Love Die | Cole Chaney | Let the Love Die | Ridgeline
7. who's your boyfriend | Royal Otis | hickey | Ourness
8. Phantom | Mac DeMarco | Guitar | Mac's Record Label
9. Double Infinity | Big Thief | Double Infinity | 4AD
10. Uneasy | Pile | Sunshine and Balance Beams | Sooper
11. Can't Stop | Red Hot Chili Peppers | By the Way | Warner
12. A Matter of Trust | Billy Joel | The Bridge | Columbia
13. Your Apartment | Wallows | Model | Atlantic
14. Take Me Out | Franz Ferdinand | Franz Ferdinand | Domino
15. Oh! Darling | The Beatles | Abbey Road | Apple
16. Wild Horses | Rolling Stones | Hot Rocks | Rolling Stones
17. Catch Me If You Can | Ketch Secor | Story The Crow Told Me | Equal Housing Opportunity