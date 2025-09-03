Off the Charts, Episode 7
This week's episode of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
1. Dumpster Diving | Brennen Leigh | Dumpster Diving | Signature Sounds
2. I Can See the Devil | S.G. Goodman | Planting by the Signs | Slough Water
3. Everything Burns | Molly Tuttle | So Long Little Miss Sunshine | Nonesuch
4. After Midnight | Shannon McNally | After Midnight | Queen Maeve
5. You Can't Party With The Lights On | Vandoliers | Life Behind Bars | Break Maiden
6. Sometimes | The Wildmans | Longtime Friend | New West
7. Cherry Tree | Lera Lynn | Cherry Tree | Ruby Range
8. God's A Different Sword | Folk B*tch Trio | Now Would Be A Good Time | Jagjaguwar
9. 7 Months | Forth Wanderers | The Longer This Goes On | Sub Pop
10. Gunslinger | Natalie Bergman | Gunslinger | Third Man
11. Where I Belong | Galactic, Irma Thomas | Audience With the Queen | Tchoup-Zilla
12. Can't Please 'Em All | The Band Loula | I Love Leavers | Warner Nashville
13. One Ray of Shine | Alison Krauss & Union Station | Arcadia | Hokker
14. Hey Ah Nothin' | John Prine | Hey Ah Nothin' | Oh Boy
15. Magic of the Sale | Teethe | Magic of the Sale | Winspear
16. Danger in Fives | Wombo | Danger in Fives | Fire Talk
17. Bet On Me | DEBBY FRIDAY | Bet On Me | Sub Pop
18. june | DE'WAYNE | june | Fearless