Off the Charts, Episode 7

This week's episode of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

1. Dumpster Diving | Brennen Leigh | Dumpster Diving | Signature Sounds

2. I Can See the Devil | S.G. Goodman | Planting by the Signs | Slough Water

3. Everything Burns | Molly Tuttle | So Long Little Miss Sunshine | Nonesuch

4. After Midnight | Shannon McNally | After Midnight | Queen Maeve

5. You Can't Party With The Lights On | Vandoliers | Life Behind Bars | Break Maiden

6. Sometimes | The Wildmans | Longtime Friend | New West

7. Cherry Tree | Lera Lynn | Cherry Tree | Ruby Range

8. God's A Different Sword | Folk B*tch Trio | Now Would Be A Good Time | Jagjaguwar

9. 7 Months | Forth Wanderers | The Longer This Goes On | Sub Pop

10. Gunslinger | Natalie Bergman | Gunslinger | Third Man

11. Where I Belong | Galactic, Irma Thomas | Audience With the Queen | Tchoup-Zilla

12. Can't Please 'Em All | The Band Loula | I Love Leavers | Warner Nashville

13. One Ray of Shine | Alison Krauss & Union Station | Arcadia | Hokker

14. Hey Ah Nothin' | John Prine | Hey Ah Nothin' | Oh Boy

15. Magic of the Sale | Teethe | Magic of the Sale | Winspear

16. Danger in Fives | Wombo | Danger in Fives | Fire Talk

17. Bet On Me | DEBBY FRIDAY | Bet On Me | Sub Pop

18. june | DE'WAYNE | june | Fearless