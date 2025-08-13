Off the Charts, Episode 5

This week's episode of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

01 | Molly Tuttle | That's Gonna Leave A Mark | Crooked Tree | Nonesuch Records

02 | Turnpike Troubadours | Heaven Passing Through | A Long Way From Your Heart | Bossier City Records

03 | Sweet Megg | Canberra Baby Blue | I'm in Love with You | TurboPanda Records

04 | St. Paul and the Broken Bones | Sushi and Coca Cola | The Alien Coast | ATO Records

05 | Hermanos Gutiérrez | Elegantly Wasted | Sonido Cósmico | Easy Eye Sound

06 | Indigo De Souza | Heartthrob | All of This Will End | Saddle Creek

07 | Alex G | The Afterlife | God Save the Animals | Domino Recording Company

08 | Frankie Cosmos | Vanity | Vessel | Sub Pop Records

09 | The Bug Club | Jealous Boy | Pure Scum | We Were Never Being Boring

10 | Jeff Tweedy | Enough | Love Is the King | dBpm Records

11 | Francis of Delirium | Give It Back To Me | Francis of Delirium | Dalliance Recordings

12 | Ride | Monaco | This Is Not a Safe Place | Wichita Recordings

13 | Jade Bird | Save Your Tears | Jade Bird | Glassnote Records

14 | Bon Iver | From | sABLE, fABLE | Jagjaguwar

15 | Renee Rapp | 12 to 12 | Snow Angel | Interscope Records