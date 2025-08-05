Off the Charts, Episode 4
This week's episode of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
01 | Caamp | Mistakes | By and By | Mom + Pop
02 | Will Hoge | Sweet Misery | My American Dream | Rykodisc
03 | The Last Revel | Solid Gone | The Last Revel | The Last Revel
04 | Sons of the East | Pour the Wine | Still in a Dream | Sons of the East
05 | Crowe Boys | Where Did I Go Wrong | Where Did I Go Wrong (single) | Independent
06 | Brent Cobb & The Fixins | Bad Feelin’ | Bad Feelin' (single) | Ol' Buddy Records
07 | The Band Loula | Can't Please 'Em All | Can't Please 'Em All | The Band Loula
08 | Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' | Room on the Porch | TajMo | Concord Records
09 | Turnstile | Light Design | Glow On | Roadrunner Records
10 | The Budos Band | Overlander | Long in the Tooth | Daptone Records
11 | Lighthearted | That’s the Day | That's the Day (single) | Lighthearted
12 | Ribbon Skirt | Wrong Planet | Wrong Planet | Self-released
13 | Adrian Quesada | No Juego | Look at My Face | ATO Records
14 | Neko Case | Wreck | The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You | ANTI-
15 | Durand Jones & The Indications | Lovers Holiday | Private Space | Dead Oceans
16 | The Wood Brothers | Witness | Kingdom in My Mind | Honey Jar Records