Off the Charts, Episode 4

This week's episode of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

01 | Caamp | Mistakes | By and By | Mom + Pop

02 | Will Hoge | Sweet Misery | My American Dream | Rykodisc

03 | The Last Revel | Solid Gone | The Last Revel | The Last Revel

04 | Sons of the East | Pour the Wine | Still in a Dream | Sons of the East

05 | Crowe Boys | Where Did I Go Wrong | Where Did I Go Wrong (single) | Independent

06 | Brent Cobb & The Fixins | Bad Feelin’ | Bad Feelin' (single) | Ol' Buddy Records

07 | The Band Loula | Can't Please 'Em All | Can't Please 'Em All | The Band Loula

08 | Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' | Room on the Porch | TajMo | Concord Records

09 | Turnstile | Light Design | Glow On | Roadrunner Records

10 | The Budos Band | Overlander | Long in the Tooth | Daptone Records

11 | Lighthearted | That’s the Day | That's the Day (single) | Lighthearted

12 | Ribbon Skirt | Wrong Planet | Wrong Planet | Self-released

13 | Adrian Quesada | No Juego | Look at My Face | ATO Records

14 | Neko Case | Wreck | The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You | ANTI-

15 | Durand Jones & The Indications | Lovers Holiday | Private Space | Dead Oceans

16 | The Wood Brothers | Witness | Kingdom in My Mind | Honey Jar Records