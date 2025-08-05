Off the Charts, Episode 3

This week's episode of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

01 | Grace Potter | Before the Sky Falls | Before the Sky Falls | Hollywood Records

02 | James McMurtry | The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy | The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy | New West Records

03 | Drew Holcomb | Rain or shine | Rain or Shine | Sony Music Labels Inc.

04 | Charley Crockett | Crucified son | Dollar A Day | Island Records

05 | Lukas Nelson | Born Running Out of Time | American Romance | Sony Music Nashville

06 | Charlie Musselwhite | Look Out Highway | Look Out Highway | Forty Below Records

07 | Smut | Syd sweeney | Syd Sweeney | Bayonet Records

08 | Foxwarren | Listen2me | 2 | ANTI-

09 | Kokoroko | Sweetie | Sweetie | Brownswood Recordings

10 | Daisy the Great | Lemon seeds | The Rubber Teeth Talk | S-Curve Records

11 | D.K. Harrell | Grown now | Talkin' Heavy | Alligator Records

12 | Kaitlin Butts | You Ain't Gotta Die to be Dead to Me | Vultures | Kaitlin Butts

13 | Durand Jones and the Indications, Aaron Frazer | Flower moon | Flowers | Dead Oceans

14 | Tyler Childers | Nose on the Grindstone | Nose on the Grindstone | RCA Records