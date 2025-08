Off the Charts, Episode 2

This week's episode of Off the Charts contains the following:

Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label

01 | Caamp | Let Things Go | A Tip Toe High Wire | Self-produced

02 | The Steeldrivers | The River Knows | Outrun | Sun Records

03 | Sunny Sweeney | Diamonds and Divorce Decrees | Diamonds and Divorce Decrees | Aunt Daddy Records / Thirty Tigers

04 | S.G. Goodman | Fire Sign | Planting by the Signs | Slough Water Records / Thirty Tigers

05 | Watchhouse | Rituals | Rituals | Tiptoe Tiger Music

06 | Briston Maroney | Tomatoes | JIMMY | Atlantic Records

07 | Peach Pit | Magpie | Magpie | Columbia Records

08 | Japanese Breakfast | Honey Water | For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) | Dead Oceans

09 | Florry | Big Something | Sounds Like | Dear Life Records

10 | Durand Jones | See It Through (Interlude)| Wait Til I Get Over | Dead Oceans

11 | Wet Leg | catch these fists | catch these fists (single) | Domino Recording Company

12 | Butcher Brown | Backline | Letters From The Atlantic | Concord Jazz

13 | Mhaol | Pursuit | Pursuit (single) | Merge Records

14 | Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats | South of Here | South of Here | Stax

15 | Adult Mom | 21 | Natural Causes | Epitaph Records