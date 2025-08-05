Off the Charts, Episode 1
This week's episode of Off the Charts contains the following:
Order | Artist | Title | Album | Label
01 | Sierra Hall | Boom | A Tip Toe High Wire | Self-produced
02 | Little Bit | Linkin Poe | Bloom | Tricki-Woo
03 | Zach Top | Bad Luck | Cold Beer & Country Music | Leo33
04 | Mumford and Sons | Caroline | Rushmere | Glassnote Entertainment Group
05 | Craig Finn | Luke and Leanna | Always Been | Tamarac
06 | Markus King | Honky Tonk Hell | Honky Tonk Hell (single) | American Records
07 | Stereolab | Aerial Troubles | Aerial Troubles (single) | Duophonic Records
08 | Car Seat Headrest | Catastrophe | The Scholars | Matador Records
09 | Chaos in the CBD | More Time | A Deeper Life | In Dust We Trust
10 | Bon Iver | From | Sable, Fable | Jagjaguwar/4AD
11 | Blondshell | Event of Fire | If You Asked for a Picture | Partisan Records
12 | Valerie Jue | Inside Me | Owls, Omens, and Oracles | Concord Records
13 | Charles Wesley Godwin | It's the little things | It's the Little Things (single) | Big Loud Records
14 | Tune Yards | Perpetual Motion | Better Dreaming | 4AD
15 | Tunde Adebimpe | Thee Black Boltz | Thee Black Boltz | Sub Pop