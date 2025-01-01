New Urban Jazz Lounge

Mondays 1:00 - 3:00 PM on WESM 91.3 FM

New Urban Jazz is a fusion of Contemporary Jazz mixed with Urban and Brazilian Flavors, created in 2008 after fallout from the cancellation of over 30 commercial smooth jazz stations in the US in 24 months. Smooth jazz formats had taken a “generic” turn nationwide, and lost its audience.

This program hearkens back to the earlier, more robust, smooth jazz formats when greats like Grover Washington, Jr., Ramsey Lewis, Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis, and Wayne Shorter populated the sound with new directions for their music.