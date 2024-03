Sundays at 3pm on WESM 91.3 FM

Airing at 3pm on Sundays on WESM 91.3 FM, this show counts down the top ten artists and songs on the Jazz charts. *

Hosted by Robyn Austin, the show is produced by jazz station 89.9FM in Orlando, Florida.

*The ranking each week is compiled from statistics: Jazzweek.com, playlist spins on WUCF 89.9 and record sales information.