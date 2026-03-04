Jazz Horizons #26 - Changing Her Standard, What's in a Name, and EU Big Bands

Changing Her Standards

“Get Out of Town” by Diane Marino from Live at Vitello’s (M&M)

“It Had to Be You” by Kate McGarry, Lenora Zenzalai Helm, Lois Deloatch, Nnenna Freelon from The Sistering (Zenzalai Music)

What’s In a Name

“Shifty Paradigms” by Dave Slonaker Big Band from Shifty Paradigms (Origin)

“Our Mother’s Nature” by Jeremy Pelt from Our Community Will Not Be Erased (High Note)

“Covert” by the Noah Pierre Band from Inwards (Self-Released)

EU Big Bands

“Night Birds / Rio Funk” by Mitch Dalton from Out of the Shadows (Regius)

“I Like the Sunrise” from Kurt Elling and WDR Big Band from In the Brass Place (Big Shoulders)

“And the Door Unsealed” form Miho Hazama and DR Big Band from Frames (Edition)