Jazz Horizons #25 - Activated Archives, Pick It Up, and Something Borrowed Something Blue

Activated Archives

“Fried Pies” by Wes Montgomery from Boss Guitar (Concord)

“Sambinha Bossa Nova” by Sergio Mendes from The Swinger From Rio (Concord)

“Top of My Head” by Roy Hargrove from Roy Hargrove: Live at KNKX (KNKX/Roy Hargrove Legacy)

Pick It Up!

“Camera Obscura” by Baron Von FrankenPaul from Baron Von FrankenPaul (Self-Released)

“Rio Grande Reveries” by Ryan Murphey, Howard Hudiburg & Paul Piper from Rio Grande Reveries (Self-Released)

Something Borrowed, Something Blue

“Trinity” by Joel Ross from Gospel Music (Blue Note)

“La Sentencia” by Melissa Aldana from Filin (Blue Note)

“Casual-Lee” by Walter Smith III (feat. Branford Marsalis & Ron Carter) from Twio II (Blue Note)