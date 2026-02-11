CONTACT US

Jazz Horizons #24 - Looking Straight Ahead, Cross-Genre Jams, Live Action!

Published February 11, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
Looking Straight Ahead

“Bumbling Thumb Blues” by Kate Olson from So It Goes (OA2)

“Stella by Starlight” by John Clay from About Time (ClayTone)

“7 Days” by Eddie Allen’s Push from The Rhythm (Origin)

Cross-Genre Jams

“Liquid Sunshine” from Glenn Makos & BRū from ARROWSIC (Stop Time)

“Ride the Wave” by Moonchild from Waves (ONErpm)

“Menacing Images” by The Outernet from The Light & the Fury (Self-Released)

Live Action!

“Sparks” by Charlie Apicella & Iron City from Live in NYC (Zoho)

“Thank You Roy” by Marques Carroll from Live at Andy’s Jazz Club (Alternate Takes) (JMarq)

“Meltdown” by Bobby Selvaggio from Red Rhinoceros (Hidden Cinema)

