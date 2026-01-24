Jazz Horizons: Periphery #1 - Larger Than Life

“Trampoline” by Florian Ross & WDR Big Band from Front and Center (Toy Piano)

“Struggle Gives You Strength” by Jihye Lee Orchestra from Daring Mind (Self-Released)

“Barbara” by Remy Le Boeuf & Assembly of Shadows (feat. Julia Easterlin) from Heartland Radio (Self-Released)

“Ha! (Jokes on You)” by the Christopher Zuar Orchestra from Musings (Sunnyside)

“Covert Ops” by the Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra from Multiversal Live at Bop Stop (Hidden Cinema)

“Red Cedar” by the Christine Jensen Jazz Orchestra from Treelines (Justin Time)

“Travel” by Dan Pugach Big Band from Bianca: Reimagined (Outside In)

“Dance of the Zinfandels” by the Vanessa Perica Orchestra from Love is a Temporary Madness (Self-Released)

“Proclaim Liberty” by Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band from The Intangible Between (Smoke Sessions)