Jazz Horizons #22 - New Year, New Singles, Para La Cultura, Contemporary Crossings

Published January 21, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
Episode 22 of Jazz Horizons explores new singles, music influenced by Latin diaspora culture, and contemporary fused releases. Originally aired January 21, 2026.

New Year, New Singles

“Saturday Spin” by the Huntertones (Self-Released)

“Passing Clouds” by the Jan Harbeck Quartet - Single (Stunt Records)

“Prodigal Son” by Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y from Around the World With You (Cellar Live)

Para La Cultura

“Orchard Downs” by The Afro-Carribean Jazz Collective from Cortadito (Self-Released)

“Anhelante” by Edward Simon from Venezuela: Latin American Songbook Vol. 2 (ArtistShare)

“Endangered Species” by Jamile & Vinícius Gomes from Boundlesss Species (La Reserve)

Contemporary Crossings

“Dardahan” by Tigran Hamasyan from Manifeste (Yergatune)

“Another One” by Audrey Ochoa from The Sorceress (Chronograph)

“Mimo” by Ben Wendel from BaRcoDe (Edition)

