Jazz Horizons #22 - New Year, New Singles, Para La Cultura, Contemporary Crossings

New Year, New Singles

“Saturday Spin” by the Huntertones (Self-Released)

“Passing Clouds” by the Jan Harbeck Quartet - Single (Stunt Records)

“Prodigal Son” by Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y from Around the World With You (Cellar Live)

Para La Cultura

“Orchard Downs” by The Afro-Carribean Jazz Collective from Cortadito (Self-Released)

“Anhelante” by Edward Simon from Venezuela: Latin American Songbook Vol. 2 (ArtistShare)

“Endangered Species” by Jamile & Vinícius Gomes from Boundlesss Species (La Reserve)

Contemporary Crossings

“Dardahan” by Tigran Hamasyan from Manifeste (Yergatune)

“Another One” by Audrey Ochoa from The Sorceress (Chronograph)

“Mimo” by Ben Wendel from BaRcoDe (Edition)