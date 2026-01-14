Jazz Horizons #21 - Don't Fret, Continental Collaborations, and Big Band Vibes

Don’t Fret

“Van Gelder’s Place” by Dave Stryker from Blue Fire: the Van Gelder Session (Strikezone)

“You Make Me Me Smile” by Heather McKay from Life Got in the Way (Self-Released)

“Pass the Ball” by Gil Livni from All In (OA2)

Continental Collaborations

“Eu Me Lembro” by Chris Fagan from Fortune Telling - Adivinhação (Pony Boy)

"Obbakoso” by Michael League, Pedrito Martínez and Antonio Sánchez from Elipsis (GroundUp)

“No Clue” by Marghertia Fava from Murrina (Self-Released)

Big Band Vibes

“Now and Then And Now Again” by Florian Ross & WDR Big Band from Plans & Drawers (Toy Piano)

“Tesseract” by Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra from Alkebulan (Outside In Music)