Jazz Horizons #21 - Don't Fret, Continental Collaborations, and Big Band Vibes

Published January 14, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey

Episode 19 of Jazz Horizons explores guitar-led releases, collaborations across continents, and recent big band releases. Originally aired January 14, 2026.

Don’t Fret

“Van Gelder’s Place” by Dave Stryker from Blue Fire: the Van Gelder Session (Strikezone)

“You Make Me Me Smile” by Heather McKay from Life Got in the Way (Self-Released)

“Pass the Ball” by Gil Livni from All In (OA2)

Continental Collaborations

“Eu Me Lembro” by Chris Fagan from Fortune Telling - Adivinhação (Pony Boy)

"Obbakoso” by Michael League, Pedrito Martínez and Antonio Sánchez from Elipsis (GroundUp)

“No Clue” by Marghertia Fava from Murrina (Self-Released)

Big Band Vibes

“Now and Then And Now Again” by Florian Ross & WDR Big Band from Plans & Drawers (Toy Piano)

“Tesseract” by Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra from Alkebulan (Outside In Music)

Jazz Horizons w/ Stephen Philip Harvey