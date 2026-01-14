Jazz Horizons #21 - Don't Fret, Continental Collaborations, and Big Band Vibes
Episode 19 of Jazz Horizons explores guitar-led releases, collaborations across continents, and recent big band releases. Originally aired January 14, 2026.
Don’t Fret
“Van Gelder’s Place” by Dave Stryker from Blue Fire: the Van Gelder Session (Strikezone)
“You Make Me Me Smile” by Heather McKay from Life Got in the Way (Self-Released)
“Pass the Ball” by Gil Livni from All In (OA2)
Continental Collaborations
“Eu Me Lembro” by Chris Fagan from Fortune Telling - Adivinhação (Pony Boy)
"Obbakoso” by Michael League, Pedrito Martínez and Antonio Sánchez from Elipsis (GroundUp)
“No Clue” by Marghertia Fava from Murrina (Self-Released)
Big Band Vibes
“Now and Then And Now Again” by Florian Ross & WDR Big Band from Plans & Drawers (Toy Piano)
“Tesseract” by Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra from Alkebulan (Outside In Music)