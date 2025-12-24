Jazz Horizons #18 - Holiday Horizons

“Winter Wonderland” by David Hazeltine from Christmas Cards from David Hazeltine (High Note)

“Snow” by Ann Kittredge from You Sleigh Me (King Kozmo)

“The Christmas Song (feat. Christie Dashiell)” by Lakecia Benjamin - Single (Artwork Records)

“We Three Kings” by Jeremy Pelt from Christmas Interlude (HighNote)

“God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman” by Wayne Wilkinson from Holly Tunes (Self-Released)

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Judy Whitmore from Christmas (Arden House Music)

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” by JD Allen from A Garland of Holiday Songs (HighNote)

“All I Want For Christmas (feat. Tatum Langley)” by Breadbox - Single (Self-Released)

“The Snowman” by Amy Jill & Bradley Williams (Capillary Music/BMI)

“Skating” by the Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra from Carol of the Bells (Patois Records)

“Let’s Be in Love at Christmastime” by Corrine - Single (iProdigy)

“Christmas Eve is Coming Soon” by Josie Falbo from A Jazz Interlude with Josie Falbo (Self-Released)

“Whisper” by the Uptown Vocal Jazz Quartet from Fools for Yule (Self-Released)