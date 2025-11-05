CONTACT US

Jazz Horizons with Stephen Philip Harvey
Jazz Horizons, Episode 12 - Modern Songsters, Original Compositions, and Rhythm Section Singles

By Stephen Philip Harvey
Published November 5, 2025 at 1:14 PM EST
Episode 12 of Jazz Horizons explores takes on modern songs, original compositions, and singles by rhythm section bandleaders. Originally aired November 5, 2025.

Modern Songsters
“Kiss” Martin Bejerano & The Purple Project from The Purple Project: Reimagining the Music of Prince (Figgland Records)
“You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away” by Theo Bleckmann from Love and Anger (Sunnyside)
“Children of the Baked Potato” by Thundercat & Remi Wolf (Brainfeeder)
Original Compositions
“The Architechts” by Ohm! (Led by Daniel Bruce, feat. Jason Kush) from The Architects
“AG’s Resting Face… Scary!!!” by Socrates Garcia Latin Jazz Orchestra from Shadows of Tomorrow (Summit)
Rhythm Section Singles
“Lasting Impressions” By Brandon Sanders from Lasting Impression (Savant)
“For Denise and Vincent” By Lafayette Harris, Jr. from All in Good Time (Savant)
“Around You is a Forest” by Thomas Morgan from Around You is a Forest (Loveland Music)
“West Lake” by Tom Ollendorff from Where in the World (Fresh Sound New Talent)

Stephen Philip Harvey
Stephen Philip Harvey is the Music Director at Delmarva Public Media and an on-air host for 91.3 WESM, Delmarva Public Media’s jazz, blues and news station.
