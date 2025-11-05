Jazz Horizons, Episode 12 - Modern Songsters, Original Compositions, and Rhythm Section Singles

Modern Songsters

“Kiss” Martin Bejerano & The Purple Project from The Purple Project: Reimagining the Music of Prince (Figgland Records)

“You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away” by Theo Bleckmann from Love and Anger (Sunnyside)

“Children of the Baked Potato” by Thundercat & Remi Wolf (Brainfeeder)

Original Compositions

“The Architechts” by Ohm! (Led by Daniel Bruce, feat. Jason Kush) from The Architects

“AG’s Resting Face… Scary!!!” by Socrates Garcia Latin Jazz Orchestra from Shadows of Tomorrow (Summit)

Rhythm Section Singles

“Lasting Impressions” By Brandon Sanders from Lasting Impression (Savant)

“For Denise and Vincent” By Lafayette Harris, Jr. from All in Good Time (Savant)

“Around You is a Forest” by Thomas Morgan from Around You is a Forest (Loveland Music)

“West Lake” by Tom Ollendorff from Where in the World (Fresh Sound New Talent)

