Episode 8 - Jazz Vibes, Longtime Leaders, and Emotional Expression
Episode 8 of Jazz Horizons explores Jazz Vibes, Longtime Leaders, and Emotional Expression. Originally aired October 8, 2025.
Jazz Vibes
“Superhero” by the Joe Baione Vibraphone Experience from Vibe Check (Self-Released)
“Valentine” by Mike Freeman ZonaVibe from Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF Recordings)
“Nètsanèt” Mulatu Astatke from Mulatu Plays Mulatu (Strut Records)
Longtime Leaders
“You are my starship” by Gary Bartz & NTU from Damage Control (OYO Records)
“Flight” by Wolfgang Musthspiel from Tokyo (ECM)
Emotional Expression
“Freedom in the Journey” by Jahari Stampley from What a Time (Everlove Music)
“Don't Go To Strangers” by JD Allen from Love Letters (The Ballad Sessions) (Savant)
“Delusion” by Sam Dillon & Andrew Gould from Trade Off (Pinch Records)