Episode 8 - Jazz Vibes, Longtime Leaders, and Emotional Expression

Jazz Vibes

“Superhero” by the Joe Baione Vibraphone Experience from Vibe Check (Self-Released)

“Valentine” by Mike Freeman ZonaVibe from Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF Recordings)

“Nètsanèt” Mulatu Astatke from Mulatu Plays Mulatu (Strut Records)

Longtime Leaders

“You are my starship” by Gary Bartz & NTU from Damage Control (OYO Records)

“Flight” by Wolfgang Musthspiel from Tokyo (ECM)

Emotional Expression

“Freedom in the Journey” by Jahari Stampley from What a Time (Everlove Music)

“Don't Go To Strangers” by JD Allen from Love Letters (The Ballad Sessions) (Savant)

“Delusion” by Sam Dillon & Andrew Gould from Trade Off (Pinch Records)