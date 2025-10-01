Jazz Horizons, Episode 7 – Latin Jazz, Fusion Focused, and Keyboard Led
Episode 7 of Jazz Horizons explores recent releases in Latin Jazz, releases with a fusion sound, and keyboard led music, with tributes to the late Jim McNeely and Akiko Tsuruga. Originally aired October 1, 2025.
“Metamorph” by Jovino Santos Neto from Mais Que Tudo: Live at Kerry Hall 1995 (Origin Records)
“Céu de Brasília” by Jamile from Pursuit of a Pulse (Cellar Music Group)
“Luciérnagas” by the Gabriel Alegria Afro-Peruvian Sextet from El Muki (Sapo Negro)
Genre-Fusing
“Primaries and Spares” by Shawn Purcell from Oblivity (Origin Records)
“Tokyo Game Show” by Donny McCaslin from Lullaby for the Lost
Keyboard-Led
“Little Girl Blue” by the Jay D’Amico Trio from Ginevra (Consolidated Artists)
“In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning” by the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra from Lickety Split: the Music of Jim McNeely (New World Recordings)
“Dancing Cats” by Akiko Tsuruga from Beyond Nostalgia (SteepleChase)