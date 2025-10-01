CONTACT US

Jazz Horizons, Episode 7 – Latin Jazz, Fusion Focused, and Keyboard Led

By Stephen Philip Harvey
Published October 1, 2025 at 12:04 PM EDT
Episode 7 of Jazz Horizons explores recent releases in Latin Jazz, releases with a fusion sound, and keyboard led music, with tributes to the late Jim McNeely and Akiko Tsuruga. Originally aired October 1, 2025.

“Metamorph” by Jovino Santos Neto from Mais Que Tudo: Live at Kerry Hall 1995 (Origin Records)

“Céu de Brasília” by Jamile from Pursuit of a Pulse (Cellar Music Group)

“Luciérnagas” by the Gabriel Alegria Afro-Peruvian Sextet from El Muki (Sapo Negro)

Genre-Fusing 

“Primaries and Spares” by Shawn Purcell from Oblivity (Origin Records)

“Tokyo Game Show” by Donny McCaslin from Lullaby for the Lost

Keyboard-Led

“Little Girl Blue” by the Jay D’Amico Trio from Ginevra (Consolidated Artists)

“In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning” by the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra from Lickety Split: the Music of Jim McNeely (New World Recordings)

“Dancing Cats” by Akiko Tsuruga from Beyond Nostalgia (SteepleChase)

Stephen Philip Harvey
Stephen Philip Harvey is the Music Director at Delmarva Public Media and an on-air host for 91.3 WESM, Delmarva Public Media’s jazz, blues and news station.
