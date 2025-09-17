CONTACT US

Jazz Horizons, Episode 5 - Unconventional Trios, European Jazz, and Guitar-Led Music

By Stephen Philip Harvey
Published September 17, 2025 at 10:52 AM EDT
Episode 5 of Jazz Horizons explores trios with unconventional instrumentations, ensembles based in Europe, and guitar-led jazz. Originally aired September 17, 2025.

Here's what was played this week on Jazz Horizons!

“Strange Heavens” by Linda May Han Oh from Strange Heavens (Biophilia)

“Unconditional Love” by Nicholas Payton from Triune (Smoke Session)

“Arnica Montana” by Horizon Trio (Garrett Folger, Anthony Fuoco, Carmen Castaldi) [Self-Released]

“Wayfinder” by Fergus McCreadie from The Shieling (Edition Records)

“You and You” by Michael Mayo (feat. Norrbotten Big Band & Calle Rasmusson) [Mack Avenue Records]

“Waves Upon Waves” by Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest, and Jules Buckley from Somni (GroundUP)

“Very Early” by Jim Wetzel from Very Early: Remembering Bill Evans (Self-Released)

“Joyous Lake” by Fareed Haque from Return to the Joyous Lake (Art of Life)

Stephen Philip Harvey
Stephen Philip Harvey is the Music Director at Delmarva Public Media and an on-air host for 91.3 WESM, Delmarva Public Media’s jazz, blues and news station.
