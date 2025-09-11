Jazz Horizons, Episode 4 - Standards, Mixed Ensembles, and Fusion Forward

Here's what was played this week on Jazz Horizons!

“Steeplechase” by Mike Pope from The Parts You Keep (Origin Records)“Body and Soul” by Ron Blake and Scratch Band (7ten33)

“Stella by Starlight” by George Coleman from George Coleman with Strings (High Note)

“Cityscape” by the Rin Seo Collective (Cellar Music)

“Vai Passer” by Antonio Adolfo from Carnaval

“Social Trust” by Zurhub (Mattan Keilin, Ezequiel Hezi Jait) from Countryside Motorways (Origin Records)

“Last Breath” by Johnathan Blake from My Life Matters (Blue Note)

“BIG FISH” by Nate Smith & säje from LIVE-ACTION (Waterbaby Music, Inc.)