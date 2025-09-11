CONTACT US

Jazz Horizons, Episode 4 - Standards, Mixed Ensembles, and Fusion Forward

By Stephen Philip Harvey
Published September 11, 2025 at 6:06 PM EDT
Episode 4 of Jazz Horizons explores recent covers of jazz standards, ensembles that incorporate non-traditional instruments, and new fusion tracks. Originally aired September 10, 2025.

Here's what was played this week on Jazz Horizons!

“Steeplechase” by Mike Pope from The Parts You Keep (Origin Records)“Body and Soul” by Ron Blake and Scratch Band (7ten33)

“Stella by Starlight” by George Coleman from George Coleman with Strings (High Note)

“Cityscape” by the Rin Seo Collective (Cellar Music)

“Vai Passer” by Antonio Adolfo from Carnaval

“Social Trust” by Zurhub (Mattan Keilin, Ezequiel Hezi Jait) from Countryside Motorways (Origin Records)

“Last Breath” by Johnathan Blake from My Life Matters (Blue Note)

“BIG FISH” by Nate Smith & säje from LIVE-ACTION (Waterbaby Music, Inc.)

Stephen Philip Harvey
Stephen Philip Harvey is the Music Director at Delmarva Public Media and an on-air host for 91.3 WESM, Delmarva Public Media’s jazz, blues and news station.
