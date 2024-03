Sundays at 1pm on WESM 91.3 FM

Airing Sundays at 1pm on WESM 91.3 FM, the program examines the stories of Jazz across America through stories of the musicians who created it.

Saxophonist and University of Central Florida's Director of Jazz Studies Jeff Rupert hosts the weekly program that demonstrates jazz's deep connection to American history.

The program is produced by WUCF FM 89.9 in Orlando, Florida.