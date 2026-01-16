CONTACT US

Delmarva Today 1-16-26 The Public Relations Battle Over OC Offshore Wind Project

By Don Rush
Published January 16, 2026 at 10:21 AM EST
Kevin Diaz
Ocean City Meeting Held by Opponents of Offshore Wind Project

The public relations war over the Ocean City offshore wind project saw opponents gather in the resort this past Monday with optimism about the Trump administration efforts to shutdown such projects. Host Don Rush talks with Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz about what he saw at the meeting, then a conversation with Rebecca Rehr, director of Climate Policy and Justice at the Maryland League of Conservation Voters, which supports the offshore wind farm plans.

