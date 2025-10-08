Delmarva Today 10-3-25: MCAAHC holds “historic” public meeting at UMES

The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture (MCAAHC) is hosting its October 2025 Public Meeting on Monday, October 6, 2025 at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) in Princess Anne, MD.

Host Bryan Russo speaks with the commission’s vice chair Jaelon T. Moaney and executive director Chanel Compton Johnson ahead of the meeting.

About the MCAAHC:

The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture is committed to discovering, documenting, preserving, collecting, and promoting Maryland’s African American heritage. Founded in 1969, the Commission operates the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum, Maryland’s official museum on African American heritage, located at 84 Franklin Street in Annapolis, MD. The Commission’s six public meetings are held bi-monthly all around the State of Maryland.