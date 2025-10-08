CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Homegrown Shows
Delmarva Today

Delmarva Today 10-3-25: MCAAHC holds “historic” public meeting at UMES

By Bryan Russo
Published October 8, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT
Circa 1951-1955—Six young Black men at the Annual State New Farmers of America Rally in front of Wilson Hall at Maryland State College, now the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, in Princess Anne, MD. Photo Courtesy of Carolyn G. Brooks & Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project.

Commission aims to engage the Eastern Shore community to celebrate and preserve African American history and heritage.

The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture (MCAAHC) is hosting its October 2025 Public Meeting on Monday, October 6, 2025 at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) in Princess Anne, MD.

Host Bryan Russo speaks with the commission’s vice chair Jaelon T. Moaney and executive director Chanel Compton Johnson ahead of the meeting.

About the MCAAHC:

The Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture is committed to discovering, documenting, preserving, collecting, and promoting Maryland’s African American heritage. Founded in 1969, the Commission operates the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum, Maryland’s official museum on African American heritage, located at 84 Franklin Street in Annapolis, MD. The Commission’s six public meetings are held bi-monthly all around the State of Maryland.

Delmarva Today
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
See stories by Bryan Russo