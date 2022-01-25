Delmarva Today 01-21-22 (Part 2)

This is Part II of Wilson's interview with Pulitzer Prize winning New Yorker staff writer Kathryn Schulz. They continue their discussion of Schulz’s recently published memoir Lost & Found. In Part I of the interview, Wilson and Schulz talked primarily about loss and Schulz’s meeting with C, the woman with whom she fell in love and to whom she is now married. This week they discuss Schulz’s relationship with C. and what it means to find someone very special in your life. The conversation also explores the interconnected nature of life and how one accepts with courage and grace, the great contradictions of life which make up one of the basic conditions of the world in which we live.