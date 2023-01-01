Thursdays at 8 PM (WESM)

Join host Julian Booker to hear a selection of music from around the globe that crosses cultures, genres and borders for a trip unlike any other on your radio dial. From acoustic roots, to contemporary electric sounds, Culture Caravan explores and celebrates what makes the people, places, and most of all, sounds, of the world so unique. And in the process, makes it a little smaller for us all to enjoy! Culture Caravan is produced in partnership with WNCW in Spindale, NC. Archives and playlists available at culturecaravanradio.org.