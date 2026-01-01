Sundays at 3:00 PM on WSDL 90.7 FM

A weekly, hour-long music program hosted by musician Pat Sansone (The Autumn Defense, Wilco), Baroque Down Palace explores the rich musical landscape of the 1960s and 1970s, blending well-known hits with deep cuts across genres. With a focus on songs that incorporate symphonic touches or classical influences,

Sansone provides context and stories behind each track, spotlighting artists like Roberta Flack, The Who, The Left Banke, Jose Feliciano, Dusty Springfield, Tim Buckley, and Isaac Hayes.