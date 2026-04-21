Back to the Roots, Episode 154

BTR EP 154 Artists & Playlist

01-Adia Victoria Whole World Knows/A Southern Gothic/2021 Atlantic Records

02-The Black Feathers Down By The River/Soaked To The Bone/2016 Blue House Music

03-Angel Band Don't Let Me Down/Bless My Soul/2010 Appleseed Records

04-Alison Joy Williams Live With The Storm/How You Look At Things/2025 Self-Produced

(1st STOP)

05-Vanessa Fernandez When The Levee Breaks/When The Levee Breaks/2016 Grove Note Records

07-Watkins Family Hour Prescription For The Blues/Watkins Family Hour/2015 Family Hour Records

08-Dirty Rotten Vipers 16 Tons/Tip The Band/2024 Self-Produced

09-Sassparilla Walk In My Shoes/Honey, I'm Using Again/2026 In Music We Trust Records

10-P K Mayo Texas Toast/All Before Yesterday (Compilation)/2026 New Folk Records

(2nd STOP)

11-Johnny Sansone, Joe Krown & John Fohl Uptown Boogie/Sonsone, Krown & Fohl/2004 Shortstack Records

12-Link Wray The Coca Cola Sign Blinds My Eyes/Mordicai Jones/1972 Polydor Records

13-Tim Grimm In The USA/Bones Of Trees/2025 Self Produced

14-Elijah Ocean The Blues Are Cryin' For Me/Blue Jeans & Barstools/2020 Self-Produced

(3rd STOP)

