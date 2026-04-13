Back to the Roots, Episode 153
BTR EP 153 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
01-The Montvales World Of Trouble/Path Of Totality/2026 The Montvales-Free Dirt Records
02-Eric Bibb One Mississippi/One Mississippi/2026 Repute Records
03-Karen Lee Andrews Nobody's Fool/Survival/2025 Self-Produced
04-Wiser Time Love And Devotion/Beggars And Thieves/2011 Wiser Time Music
05-Clayton Denwood Looking For A Road/Looking For A Road/2026 Self-Produced
(1st STOP)
06-I'm With Her Crossing Muddy Waters/Crossing Muddy Waters-Be By Husband (Single)/2015 Self-Produced
07-Sassparilla Sad Days And Lonely Nights/Honey, I'm Using Again/2026 In Music We Trust Records
08-Barbara Dane Truck-Driving Woman/When We Make It Through/1982 Paredon Records
09-Jesse Dayton Charlottesville/The Outsider/2018 Blue Elan Records
10-Becky Buller Ride On By/Songs That Sing Me/2025 Dark Shadow
(2nd STOP)
11-Chris Smither Maybellene/Call Me Lucky/2018 Homuncalus Music
12-Joe Flip Mess Around/Home Sweet Home/2023 Self-Produced
13-Tom Hambridge Making Lemonade/Down To Hatch/2025 Quarto Valley Records
14-Joe Walsh All Night Laundry Mat Blues/So What/1974 Geffen Records
(3rd STOP)
15-The Rolling Stones Till The Next Goodbye/It's Only Rock'N'Roll/1974 Rolling Stones Records