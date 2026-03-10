CONTACT US

Back to the Roots, Episode 149

Published March 10, 2026 at 10:44 AM EDT

BTR EP 149 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-The Wailin' Jennys The Devil's Paintbrush

02-Zachary Richard Come On, Sheila

03-Hayes Carll Progress Of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle)

04-Asleep At The Wheel Texas Cookin'

05-The Wildmans You're Gonna Make Me Lonsome When You Go
1st STOP

06-Yates McKendree Out Crowd

07-Jeff Dale & The Blue Wave Band I Ain't Mad

08-Irma Thomas Dr. Feelgood

09-John Mayall's Bluesbreakers I Can't Quit You Baby
2nd STOP

10-NRBQ 12 Bar Blues (Alternate Varsion)

11-Becky Buller Muddy Waters

12-Alexi Murdoch Dream About Flying

13-Jude Cole First Your Money (Then Your Clothes)

14-Danielle Nicole You Only Need Me When You're Down
3rd STOP

