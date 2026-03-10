Back to the Roots, Episode 149
BTR EP 149 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
01-The Wailin' Jennys The Devil's Paintbrush
02-Zachary Richard Come On, Sheila
03-Hayes Carll Progress Of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle)
04-Asleep At The Wheel Texas Cookin'
05-The Wildmans You're Gonna Make Me Lonsome When You Go
1st STOP
06-Yates McKendree Out Crowd
07-Jeff Dale & The Blue Wave Band I Ain't Mad
08-Irma Thomas Dr. Feelgood
09-John Mayall's Bluesbreakers I Can't Quit You Baby
2nd STOP
10-NRBQ 12 Bar Blues (Alternate Varsion)
11-Becky Buller Muddy Waters
12-Alexi Murdoch Dream About Flying
13-Jude Cole First Your Money (Then Your Clothes)
14-Danielle Nicole You Only Need Me When You're Down
3rd STOP