Back to the Roots, Episode 148

BTR EP 148Artists & Playlist

01-Hiss Golden Messenger Red Rose Nantahala/Haw/2018 Merge Records

02-NRBQ When Things Was Cheap/Grooves In Orbit/1983 Bearsville Records

03-The Deslondes Wrong Time To Be Right/Holy Cross Blues/2026 Self Produced

04-The Lone Bellow Common Folk/What A Time To Be Alive/2026 Burley Bellow Music

05-The Wailin' Jennys Beautiful Dawn/40 Days/2004 Red House Records

1st STOP

06-Eric Burdon, War Magic Mountain/Love Is All Around/1976 ABC Records

07-The James Hunter Six (feat. Van Morrison) Ain't That A Trip/Off The Fence/2025 Easy Eye Sound

08-Southern Eagle String Band N.R.A. Blues/That Nasty Swing/2021 AMB

09-Victoria Williams Sunny Side Of The Street/We Can Help/2025 Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

10-Watkins Family Hour (feat. Fiona Apple) The Object Of My Affection/We Can Help/2025 Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

2nd STOP

11-NRBQ Get Rhythm/Grooves In Orbit/1983 Bearsville Records

12-Del-Lords How Can A Poor Man Stand Such Times And Live/Frontier Days/1984 Capitol Records

13-Delaney Davidson & Marlon Williams Death Don't Have No Mercy/Sad But True/2012 Self-Produced

14-The Deslondes Old Cold Tater/Holy Cross Blues/2026 Self-Produced

3rd STOP

14-Bruce Springsteen American Land/Wrecking Ball/2012 Self-Produced