Back to the Roots, Episode 147

BTR EP 14 7Artists & Playlist

01-The James Hunter Six Particular/Off The Fence/2025 Easy Eye Sound

02-Roy Book Binder Let's Get Drunk Again/Live Book … Don't Start Me Talkin'/1994 Self-Produced

03-Washboard Sam Laid My Cards On The Table/Complete Recorded Works, Vol 7 (1942-49)/1993 Document Records

04-Di Anne Price I'm Not Drunk, I'm Just Drinkin'/Barrel House Queen/2010 Locobop

1st STOP

05-The Rolling Stones Everybody Needs Somebody/The Rolling Stones No. 2/1965 Decca Records

06-Luther Dickinson Little Red Rooster/Dead Blues Vol 1/2025 Strolling Bones Records

07-Ryan Bingham Bread & Water/Mescalito/2007 UMG Recordings Inc.

08-Alela Diane The Pirate's Gospel/The Pirate's Gospel/2018 Self-Produced

09-The Little Willies Wide Open Road/For The Good Times/2011 Milking Bull LLC

2nd STOP

10-Russ Guitar's Blues Revue Three Time Loser/Between Two Worlds/2025 RG Records

11-King Solomon Hicks Driftin' And Driftin'/How Did I Ever Get This Blue/2026 Artone Label Group

12-Root Boy Slim Mrs. Paul, Mrs. Paul/Dog Secrets/1984 Congressional Records

3rd STOP

13-Van Morrison Rock Me Baby/Somebody Tried To Sell Me A Bridge/2026 Exile Productions Ltd