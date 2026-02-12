Back to the Roots, Episode 146

BTR EP 146 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-Carl Carlton & Melanie Wiegmann Love Potion No. 9/Mile's Of Time/2026 Timezone Records

02-Jennifer Porter Don't Worry No More/Yes, I Do!/2023 Cougar Moon Records

03-Lucinda Williams So Much Trouble In The World/World's Gone Wrong/2026 Highway 20 Records

04-Bruce Springsteen Streets Of Minneapolis/2026 Columia Records Digital Single

05-'Downtown' Moses Brown Humpty Dumpty/Happy Hour/2026 MCM World Media release

1st STOP

06-AT's Roots & Ramblin' Feelin' Lucky/Teased Up!/2025 Stupido

07-Eilen Jewell These Blues/Gypsy/2019 Signature Sounds

08-Blues Feeling Midnight Train To Memphis/Midnight Train To Memphis/2025 La Dolce Vita

09-The Waybacks I'm Really Fine/Devolver/2004 Fiddling Crickett

2nd STOP

10-Carolina Chocolate Drops Your Baby Ain't Sweet Like Mine/Genuine Negro Jig/2009 Nonesuch Records

11-Jesse Dayton Take Out The Trash/The Revealer/2016 Blue Elan Records

12-Karen Lee Andrews All Of My Lovin'/Survival/2025 Self-Produced

13-The California Honey Drops Tennessee Waltz/2025 Self-Produced DigitalSingle/

3rd STOP

*Stand Alone Single Track

14-Berry Goldberg (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction/Chicago To L.A. (Compilation)/